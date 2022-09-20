PowerPool Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001763 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,146.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060486 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010634 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00065506 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

