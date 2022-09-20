Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pretium Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 244,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 468,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 64,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

