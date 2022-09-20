Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises approximately 4.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $115,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 508,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,833,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,529,000 after purchasing an additional 218,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

