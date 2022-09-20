Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Shares Up 13.9%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 3,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 33,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

