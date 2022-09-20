QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258,102 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $93,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 87,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
