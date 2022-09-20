QuickSwap (QUICK) Achieves Market Cap of $18.65 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $57.02 or 0.00299238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $18.65 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. The Reddit community for QuickSwap is https://reddit.com/r/QuickSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickSwap’s official website is quickswap.exchange/#/swap.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.”

