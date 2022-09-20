Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

Radiant Logistics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,402. The company has a market cap of $305.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Stories

