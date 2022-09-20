Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Radiant Logistics Price Performance
Radiant Logistics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,402. The company has a market cap of $305.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radiant Logistics (RLGT)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.