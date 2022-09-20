Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

VSS stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. 1,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

