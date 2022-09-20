Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.06 and its 200 day moving average is $320.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

