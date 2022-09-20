Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BRP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BRP Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BRP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BRP Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. 871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile



BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

