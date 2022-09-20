Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,929 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,929 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

