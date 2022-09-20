Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. 4,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,742. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

