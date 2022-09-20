Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $155.13. 244,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $154.34 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

