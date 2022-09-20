Red Door Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Southern stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 44,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,188. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

