Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.96

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 18220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $786.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Redfin’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Redfin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Redfin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

