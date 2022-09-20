Renaissance Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

