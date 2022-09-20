Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 2.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.