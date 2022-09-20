Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 2.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
