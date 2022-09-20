Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 1.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $295.42 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.