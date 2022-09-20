Renovacor (RCOR) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Renovacor to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovacor and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A -$14.10 million -2.60 Renovacor Competitors $754.48 million $143.11 million 4.82

Volatility & Risk

Renovacor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Renovacor. Renovacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Renovacor has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor’s peers have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renovacor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -55.38% -43.63% Renovacor Competitors -4,225.43% -197.41% -33.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Renovacor and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 5 0 3.00 Renovacor Competitors 686 3574 10321 152 2.67

Renovacor presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,005.26%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 91.53%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Renovacor peers beat Renovacor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Renovacor

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

