RF Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:RFACU)

RF Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 20th. RF Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of RF Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

RFACU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. RF Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of RF Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,129,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in RF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

