RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $100.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $140.41.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

