RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 451.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51,561.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 195,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS EFG traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,610 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.