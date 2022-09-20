RichQUACK.com Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.45 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $31.45 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00122737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00878268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 6th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rich Quack (QUACK) is a hyper Deflationary, self-generating automatic liquidity that pays out-static rewards to holders. 50% sent to blackhole, 5% Auto LP, 5% Auto Farm. LP Locked for 5years. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.