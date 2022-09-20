Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down to $13.97

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $13.59. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 2,599 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $892.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

