ROOBEE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $790,894.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $790,894.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00088691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00075934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007835 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

