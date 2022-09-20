RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.93. The company had a trading volume of 77,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,403. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

