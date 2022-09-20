RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,121,706 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,780,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,318,000 after acquiring an additional 324,398 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,643,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,434,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,692,000 after acquiring an additional 111,302 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,182,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 714,174 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 13,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,417. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74.

