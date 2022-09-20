RVW Wealth LLC Buys 411,059 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,059 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 1.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

