RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. 882,949 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

