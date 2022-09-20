RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 656,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,558 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $30,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 695,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,638,000 after buying an additional 349,794 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 515,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 411,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 395,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,659. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.

