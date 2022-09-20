RVW Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $20,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,525,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,070,000 after buying an additional 101,310 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,605,000 after purchasing an additional 148,611 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 485,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 273,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $65.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.