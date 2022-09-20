RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 169,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 77,172 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 931,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 86,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Further Reading

