RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 1,104 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 502,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. 634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,498. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

