SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $366.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $361.00 to $366.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $384.67.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $311.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.99. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

