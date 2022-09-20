Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 3,381 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,397 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 876,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,578,000 after acquiring an additional 725,690 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,430. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

