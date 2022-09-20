Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,821 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. 60,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

