Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $489,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $106,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.18. 30,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average is $168.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

