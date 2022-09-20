Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises about 0.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $625,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,306,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 457,622 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 154.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 788,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,476,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after buying an additional 334,199 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIAL remained flat at $17.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 433,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,042. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.