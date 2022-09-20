Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Invests $807,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Raymond James by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.