Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.77. 9,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,396. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average is $216.36.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

