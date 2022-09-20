Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes $98,000 Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CommScope by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 81,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,895. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.