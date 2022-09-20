Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Down to $32.02

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.02, but opened at $31.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 1 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $842.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $234,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

