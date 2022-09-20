Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Down to $32.02

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.02, but opened at $31.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $842.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.