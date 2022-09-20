Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,667 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 419,367 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 180,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 145,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 87,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. 40,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

