Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,370 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

