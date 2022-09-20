Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Raised by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 57,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHH stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.