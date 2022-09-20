ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 313,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,033,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.1% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $418.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.37 and a 200-day moving average of $481.28. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 467.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

