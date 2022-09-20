Short Interest in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Decreases By 15.4%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,242,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 139,069 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ADTRAN by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTN opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $902.46 million, a PE ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -128.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

