Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Increases By 13.7%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Aixtron from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Stock Down 4.3 %

AIXXF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. 139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.