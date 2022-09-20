Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Increases By 5.6%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 524,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $230.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.40.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Stories

